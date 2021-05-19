Mixtape 42: Freshly Picked

For this mixtape Charles Leonard has picked a bunch of fresh tunes from a rich harvest of new music that was recently released.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping

2. Bob Dylan – Love Minus Zero / No Limit

3. DAM – Dathiruni

4. Nora Roman & The Border Busters – Song for Palestine

5. The Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man

6. St. Vincent – Down And Out Downtown

7. Bell Orchestre – V: Movement

8. Matano & Morning Star – Sikitiko

9. Dry Cleaning – More Big Birds

10. Sons Of Kemet – Hustle (feat. Kojey Radical)

11. Neil Sandilands – Liedjie Vir Miekie

12. José Carlos Schwarz & Le Cobiana Djazz – Djiu Di Galinha

13. The Heptones – Young Generation

14. Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing – CLOUDS

15. Sourdure – Nostra foeira

16. The Sweet & Innocent & The Memphis Mustangs – I Don’t Know What You’re Full Of

17. Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – Oatmeal (feat. Chuck Strangers)

18. Lucas Santtana – Faixa Amarela (feat. Seleção Natural)

19. Anthony Joseph – Calling England Home

20. Bheki Mseleku – Cosmic Dance

21. Moira Smiley & Voco – Refugee

22. Aretha Franklin – Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)

23. Daryl Hall & John Oates – When the Morning Comes

24. Gorillaz – Rock the House

25. Rex Rabanye – Nothing for Mahala