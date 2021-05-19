Mixtape 42: Freshly Picked

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Dorothy Ashby – Afro-Harping
2. Bob Dylan – Love Minus Zero / No Limit
3. DAM – Dathiruni
4. Nora Roman & The Border Busters – Song for Palestine
5. The Rolling Stones – Street Fighting Man
6. St. Vincent – Down And Out Downtown
7. Bell Orchestre – V: Movement
8. Matano & Morning Star – Sikitiko
9. Dry Cleaning – More Big Birds
10. Sons Of Kemet – Hustle (feat. Kojey Radical)
11. Neil Sandilands – Liedjie Vir Miekie
12. José Carlos Schwarz & Le Cobiana Djazz – Djiu Di Galinha
13. The Heptones – Young Generation
14. Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing – CLOUDS
15. Sourdure – Nostra foeira
16. The Sweet & Innocent & The Memphis Mustangs – I Don’t Know What You’re Full Of
17. Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin – Oatmeal (feat. Chuck Strangers)
18. Lucas Santtana – Faixa Amarela (feat. Seleção Natural)
19. Anthony Joseph – Calling England Home
20. Bheki Mseleku – Cosmic Dance
21. Moira Smiley & Voco – Refugee
22. Aretha Franklin – Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)
23. Daryl Hall & John Oates – When the Morning Comes
24. Gorillaz – Rock the House
25. Rex Rabanye – Nothing for Mahala