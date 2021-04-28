Mixtape 41: I talk to the trees

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Prince – Alphabet St.
2. Tony Allen – Cosmosis (feat Ben Okri & Skepta)
3. Christine Salem – Why War
4. Kirurumo Boys – Njeri
5. Chet Baker – I Talk to the Trees
6. Lead Belly – Where Did You Sleep Last Night?
7. The Triffids – In the Pines
8. Esperanza Spalding – Cinnamon Tree
9. Michael Franks – Underneath the Apple Tree
10. Albert Ayler – A Man Is Like a Tree
11. Joan Armatrading – Willow
12. Jimmy Scott – Sycamore Trees
13. Billie Holiday & Tony Scott Orchestra – Strange Fruit
14. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi
15. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Small Axe
16. Wire – Red Barked Trees
17. Peter Gabriel – Shaking the Tree
18. Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Sour Mango
19. General Paolino – Sikil Manga Jaiu (“The Mangoes We Have Here Are the Best”)
20. ET Mensah And His Tempos Band – The Tree and The Monkey
21. Fanga & Maalem Abdallah Guinea – Noble Tree
22. Coldcut & Hexstatic – Timber
23. John Grant – Pale Green Ghosts
24. Pulp – The Trees
25. The Cure – A Forest
26. Run-DMC – P Upon a Tree
27. Scott Joplin – Maple Leaf Rag
28. Susannah McCorkle – The Waters of March
29. Bessie Smith – Weeping Willow Blues
30. Johnny Clegg & Juluka – Work For All