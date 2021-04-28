Mixtape 41: I talk to the trees

Charles Leonard goes back to his roots in this tree-themed mixtape recorded under the 100-year-old lemon tree in his garden. He’s collected an orchard of related songs.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Prince – Alphabet St.

2. Tony Allen – Cosmosis (feat Ben Okri & Skepta)

3. Christine Salem – Why War

4. Kirurumo Boys – Njeri

5. Chet Baker – I Talk to the Trees

6. Lead Belly – Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

7. The Triffids – In the Pines

8. Esperanza Spalding – Cinnamon Tree

9. Michael Franks – Underneath the Apple Tree

10. Albert Ayler – A Man Is Like a Tree

11. Joan Armatrading – Willow

12. Jimmy Scott – Sycamore Trees

13. Billie Holiday & Tony Scott Orchestra – Strange Fruit

14. Joni Mitchell – Big Yellow Taxi

15. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Small Axe

16. Wire – Red Barked Trees

17. Peter Gabriel – Shaking the Tree

18. Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Sour Mango

19. General Paolino – Sikil Manga Jaiu (“The Mangoes We Have Here Are the Best”)

20. ET Mensah And His Tempos Band – The Tree and The Monkey

21. Fanga & Maalem Abdallah Guinea – Noble Tree

22. Coldcut & Hexstatic – Timber

23. John Grant – Pale Green Ghosts

24. Pulp – The Trees

25. The Cure – A Forest

26. Run-DMC – P Upon a Tree

27. Scott Joplin – Maple Leaf Rag

28. Susannah McCorkle – The Waters of March

29. Bessie Smith – Weeping Willow Blues

30. Johnny Clegg & Juluka – Work For All