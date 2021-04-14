Mixtape 40: I fought the law

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Cornershop – Topknot
2. War – Low Rider
3. Trinity – Mohammed Ali
4. DMX – The Rain
5. Spirits Rejoice – Mulberry Funk
6. Mexican Institute of Sound – My América Is Not Your América (feat. Graham Coxon)
7. Yasmin Williams – Urban Driftwood (feat. Amadou Kouyate)
8. Bobby Fuller – I Fought The Law
9. Vicki Lawrence – The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia
10. Johnny Cash – Mercy Seat
11. Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.)
12. Ella Fitzgerald – Miss Otis Regrets (She’s Unable To Lunch Today)
13. Bob Dylan – Hurricane
14. Macy Gray – I’ve Committed Murder
15. Ice-T – The Hunted Child
16. Lucinda Williams – Jailhouse Tears
17. Bee Gees – I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You
18. Carolina Buddies – The Murder of the Lawson Family
19. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Reggae Fi Peach
20. Led Zeppelin – Gallows Pole
21. The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
22. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds & Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow
23. Chalino Sánchez – El Güilo Rivera (feat. Los Amables Del Norte)
24. Patti Smith – Hey Joe
25. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer (Greg Wilson Edit)
26. The Dynamics – Thugs
27. Kelvin Momo – Tsotsi
28. Kalahari Surfers feat. M21 – Gangsta
29. Pinch – Gangstaz ft. Juakali
30. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist