Mixtape 40: I fought the law

All rise in court for part two of Charles Leonard’s selection of songs about crime, crooks, theft and pilferage.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Cornershop – Topknot

2. War – Low Rider

3. Trinity – Mohammed Ali

4. DMX – The Rain

5. Spirits Rejoice – Mulberry Funk

6. Mexican Institute of Sound – My América Is Not Your América (feat. Graham Coxon)

7. Yasmin Williams – Urban Driftwood (feat. Amadou Kouyate)

8. Bobby Fuller – I Fought The Law

9. Vicki Lawrence – The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia

10. Johnny Cash – Mercy Seat

11. Coolio – Gangsta’s Paradise (feat. L.V.)

12. Ella Fitzgerald – Miss Otis Regrets (She’s Unable To Lunch Today)

13. Bob Dylan – Hurricane

14. Macy Gray – I’ve Committed Murder

15. Ice-T – The Hunted Child

16. Lucinda Williams – Jailhouse Tears

17. Bee Gees – I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You

18. Carolina Buddies – The Murder of the Lawson Family

19. Linton Kwesi Johnson – Reggae Fi Peach

20. Led Zeppelin – Gallows Pole

21. The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad

22. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds & Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow

23. Chalino Sánchez – El Güilo Rivera (feat. Los Amables Del Norte)

24. Patti Smith – Hey Joe

25. Talking Heads – Psycho Killer (Greg Wilson Edit)

26. The Dynamics – Thugs

27. Kelvin Momo – Tsotsi

28. Kalahari Surfers feat. M21 – Gangsta

29. Pinch – Gangstaz ft. Juakali

30. The Avalanches – Frontier Psychiatrist