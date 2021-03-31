Mixtape 39: Crime and injustice

Musicians across genres have always been fascinated by outlaws, criminals, crooks, justice, injustice and retribution. Charles Leonard picks the locks on his favourite tracks.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Mixtape39 Script

1. Al Green – I Want to Hold Your Hand

2. Herbie Hancock – Spank-a-Lee

3. Yaphet Kotto – Have You Ever Seen the Blues?

4. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Movement 4

5. Florence Adooni – Naba Aferda

6. Dr Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Why Can’t We Live Together

7. Ghostface Killah – Be Easy (feat Trife da God)

8. Georgie Fame – The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde

9. Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot – Bonnie and Clyde

10. Junior Murvin – Police and Thieves

11. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly

12. Boyoyo Boys – Tsotsi

13. La Rumeur – Pas De Justice Pas De Paix

14. UB40 – Tyler

15. Derrick Morgan – Tougher Than Tough

16. Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ’Lectric Chair

17. The Clash – Bankrobber

18. The Rolling Stones – We Love You

19. R Dean Taylor – Indiana Wants Me

20. Bobby Darin – Mack the Knife

21. The Chicks – Goodbye Earl

22. Billy Bragg – Rotting on Remand

23. La Musica della Mafia 3 – Innocente carcerato

24. Archie Shepp – Attica Blues

25. Loretta Lynn – Women’s Prison

26. Lead Belly – The Midnight Special

27. Buccaneer – Fade Away