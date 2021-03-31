Mixtape 39: Crime and injustice

Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Mixtape39 Script
1. Al Green – I Want to Hold Your Hand
2. Herbie Hancock – Spank-a-Lee
3. Yaphet Kotto – Have You Ever Seen the Blues?
4. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Movement 4
5. Florence Adooni – Naba Aferda
6. Dr Lonnie Smith & Iggy Pop – Why Can’t We Live Together
7. Ghostface Killah – Be Easy (feat Trife da God)
8. Georgie Fame – The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde
9. Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot – Bonnie and Clyde
10. Junior Murvin – Police and Thieves
11. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
12. Boyoyo Boys – Tsotsi
13. La Rumeur – Pas De Justice Pas De Paix
14. UB40 – Tyler
15. Derrick Morgan – Tougher Than Tough
16. Bessie Smith – Send Me to the ’Lectric Chair
17. The Clash – Bankrobber
18. The Rolling Stones – We Love You
19. R Dean Taylor – Indiana Wants Me
20. Bobby Darin – Mack the Knife
21. The Chicks – Goodbye Earl
22. Billy Bragg – Rotting on Remand
23. La Musica della Mafia 3 – Innocente carcerato
24. Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
25. Loretta Lynn – Women’s Prison
26. Lead Belly – The Midnight Special
27. Buccaneer – Fade Away