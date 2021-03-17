Mixtape 38: Don’t touch that dial

Production:
The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Mary Clark – Take Me I’m Yours
2. Bunny Wailer – This Train
3. Genesis Owusu – Waitin’ on Ya
4. Altın Gün – Kara Toprak
5. Thin Hotel – 3 000 Songs
6. Rogér Fakhr – Had to Come Back Wet
7. Mariachi Las Adelitas UK – El Toro Relajo
8. The Buggles – Video Killed the Radio Star
9. KLF featuring Children of the Revolution – 3am Eternal
10. Bhundu Boys – Radio Africa
11. The Selecter – On My Radio
12. Mark Gergis – Sonic Suriya
13. Carpenters – Yesterday Once More
14. Gene Ammons – Play Me
15. Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
16. Joni Mitchell – You Turn Me On I’m a Radio
17. Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
18. Talking Heads – Radio Head
19. Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness – Radio BCUC 11
20. George Clinton – Loopzilla
21. Donald Fagen – The Nightfly
22. Indeep – Last Night a DJ Saved My Life
23. Yvonne Chaka Chaka – I’m In Love With the DJ
24. La Makina del Karibe – Radio Gozambike
25. Joy Division – Transmission
26. David Byrne & Brian Eno – America Is Waiting
27. ESG – Moody (Spaced Out)