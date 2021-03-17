Mixtape 38: Don’t touch that dial

In his ode to radio, Charles Leonard plays songs that celebrate the DJs, the shows and the company it brought.

Production:

The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Mary Clark – Take Me I’m Yours

2. Bunny Wailer – This Train

3. Genesis Owusu – Waitin’ on Ya

4. Altın Gün – Kara Toprak

5. Thin Hotel – 3 000 Songs

6. Rogér Fakhr – Had to Come Back Wet

7. Mariachi Las Adelitas UK – El Toro Relajo

8. The Buggles – Video Killed the Radio Star

9. KLF featuring Children of the Revolution – 3am Eternal

10. Bhundu Boys – Radio Africa

11. The Selecter – On My Radio

12. Mark Gergis – Sonic Suriya

13. Carpenters – Yesterday Once More

14. Gene Ammons – Play Me

15. Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

16. Joni Mitchell – You Turn Me On I’m a Radio

17. Modern Lovers – Roadrunner

18. Talking Heads – Radio Head

19. Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness – Radio BCUC 11

20. George Clinton – Loopzilla

21. Donald Fagen – The Nightfly

22. Indeep – Last Night a DJ Saved My Life

23. Yvonne Chaka Chaka – I’m In Love With the DJ

24. La Makina del Karibe – Radio Gozambike

25. Joy Division – Transmission

26. David Byrne & Brian Eno – America Is Waiting

27. ESG – Moody (Spaced Out)