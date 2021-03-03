Mixtape 37: Joy bringers

Production:
The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at My House
2. U-Roy – Wake the Town
3. Fania All-Stars – Peanuts
4. Soul Jah Love – Go Back to Sender
5. Lost Horizons – In Quiet Moments (feat Ural Thomas)
6. Donna McKevitt – Wave
7. Juniore – Un Jour ou l’autre
8. Mr. Williamz – Well Excellent (feat JR Demus)
9. Harari – Musikana
10. Akaba Man & The Nigie Rokets – Ta Gha Hunsimwen
11. Daft Punk – Doin’ It Right
12. Dolly Parton – When Life is Good Again
13. Essie Jenkins – The 1919 Influenza Blues
14. Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Gold and Chrome
15. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Joybringer
16. Lindstrøm feat Torgunn Flaten – Days of Joy
17. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Pt 1)
18. Sun Ra & His Arkestra – El is a Sound of Joy
19. Luba Orgonasova, John Eliot Gardiner, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, Anne Sofie von Otter, Monteverdi Choir, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Gilles Cachemaille – Symphony No 9 in D Minor, Op 125, “Choral”: IVb Presto: “O Freunde nicht diese Töne”
20. Sister Sledge – We are Family
21. Rufus Thomas – Walking the Dog
22. Chaka Khan & Rufus – Tell Me Something Good
23. Pharoah Sanders – Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt
24. The Flirtations – Nothing But a Heartache
25. Love Joys – One Draw
26. Daphni – Mapfumo