Mixtape 37: Joy bringers

As we mark one year of masking up against Covid-19, Charles Leonard brings you a mixtape brimming with songs to chase away the pandemic blues.

Production:

The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. LCD Soundsystem – Daft Punk is Playing at My House

2. U-Roy – Wake the Town

3. Fania All-Stars – Peanuts

4. Soul Jah Love – Go Back to Sender

5. Lost Horizons – In Quiet Moments (feat Ural Thomas)

6. Donna McKevitt – Wave

7. Juniore – Un Jour ou l’autre

8. Mr. Williamz – Well Excellent (feat JR Demus)

9. Harari – Musikana

10. Akaba Man & The Nigie Rokets – Ta Gha Hunsimwen

11. Daft Punk – Doin’ It Right

12. Dolly Parton – When Life is Good Again

13. Essie Jenkins – The 1919 Influenza Blues

14. Curren$y & Harry Fraud – Gold and Chrome

15. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Joybringer

16. Lindstrøm feat Torgunn Flaten – Days of Joy

17. Isaac Hayes – Joy (Pt 1)

18. Sun Ra & His Arkestra – El is a Sound of Joy

19. Luba Orgonasova, John Eliot Gardiner, Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, Anne Sofie von Otter, Monteverdi Choir, Anthony Rolfe Johnson & Gilles Cachemaille – Symphony No 9 in D Minor, Op 125, “Choral”: IVb Presto: “O Freunde nicht diese Töne”

20. Sister Sledge – We are Family

21. Rufus Thomas – Walking the Dog

22. Chaka Khan & Rufus – Tell Me Something Good

23. Pharoah Sanders – Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt

24. The Flirtations – Nothing But a Heartache

25. Love Joys – One Draw

26. Daphni – Mapfumo