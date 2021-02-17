Mixtape 36: Bricks and mortar

In this mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs about buildings, skyscrapers, houses, homes and the architects who design them.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)
2. Mary Wilson – Someday We’ll Be Together (Live)
3. Chick Corea & Bobby McFerrin – Spain
4. Milford Graves & Bill Laswell – The Stone
5. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Summer Wine
6. Yabby You & The Prophets – Work Without Play Dub
7. Femi Kuti – Na Bigmanism Spoil Government
8. Mo Laudi – Congo Square in D# Minor
9. Caixa Cubo & Zé Leônidas – Palavras
10. Madlib – Hang Out (Phone Off)
11. The Cinematic Orchestra – To Build a Home (feat. Patrick Watson)
12. Jojo Quo & His Challengers – Brick By Brick
13. Commodores – Brick House
14. Guru – Respect the Architect
15. George Sibanda – Ekhaya
16. Aretha Franklin – The House That Jack Built
17. Malvina Reynolds – Little Boxes
18. Simon & Garfunkel – So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright
19. Bruce Springsteen – I Ain’t Got No Home
20. Marissa Nadler – Skyscraper
21. Sankomota – Mad House
22. Blind Willie Johnson – If I Had My Way I’d Tear the Building Down
23. Vampire Weekend – Mansard Roof
24. Kamau & Instituto – Poesia de Concreto
25. Einstürzende Neubauten – Architektur Ist Geiselnahme
26. Talking Heads – Don’t Worry About the Government
27. Gasper Nali – Musamanyoze Osauka