Mixtape 36: Bricks and mortar

In this mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs about buildings, skyscrapers, houses, homes and the architects who design them.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Eric B. & Rakim – Paid In Full (Seven Minutes Of Madness – The Coldcut Remix)

2. Mary Wilson – Someday We’ll Be Together (Live)

3. Chick Corea & Bobby McFerrin – Spain

4. Milford Graves & Bill Laswell – The Stone

5. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Summer Wine

6. Yabby You & The Prophets – Work Without Play Dub

7. Femi Kuti – Na Bigmanism Spoil Government

8. Mo Laudi – Congo Square in D# Minor

9. Caixa Cubo & Zé Leônidas – Palavras

10. Madlib – Hang Out (Phone Off)

11. The Cinematic Orchestra – To Build a Home (feat. Patrick Watson)

12. Jojo Quo & His Challengers – Brick By Brick

13. Commodores – Brick House

14. Guru – Respect the Architect

15. George Sibanda – Ekhaya

16. Aretha Franklin – The House That Jack Built

17. Malvina Reynolds – Little Boxes

18. Simon & Garfunkel – So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright

19. Bruce Springsteen – I Ain’t Got No Home

20. Marissa Nadler – Skyscraper

21. Sankomota – Mad House

22. Blind Willie Johnson – If I Had My Way I’d Tear the Building Down

23. Vampire Weekend – Mansard Roof

24. Kamau & Instituto – Poesia de Concreto

25. Einstürzende Neubauten – Architektur Ist Geiselnahme

26. Talking Heads – Don’t Worry About the Government

27. Gasper Nali – Musamanyoze Osauka