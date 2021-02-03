Mixtape 35: Strings attached

On this first mixtape of 2021, Charles Leonard rekindles his love affair with the guitar by playing songs not by the usual crowd.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Etta James – At Last

2. Sibongile Khumalo – Spirit Ascending (feat. Bheki Mseleku)

3. Jonas Gwangwa – Afrika Lefatshe la Badimo

4. BADBADNOTGOOD & MF DOOM – The Chocolate Conquistadors

5. Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High

6. The Animals – The Story of Bo Diddley

7. Gabriels – In Loving Memory

8. Pa Salieu – Energy (feat. Mahalia)

9. Lowkey – Soundtrack to the Struggle 2 (feat. Noam Chomsky)

10. Chicks on Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars

11. Bembeya Jazz National – Petit Sékou

12. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

13. The Temptations – Cloud Nine

14. Emily Remler – Joy Spring

15. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy

16. Shiyani Ngcobo – Sevalina

17. Bo Diddley – Hey! Bo Diddley

18. Sonny Sharrock – Blind Willie

19. Witch – Like a Chicken

20. Roxy Music – Amazona

21. Marks Mankwane – Marks Special

22. Star Feminine Band – La Musique

23. James Brown – Cold Sweat

24. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – 007

25. Alice Coltrane – Galaxy in Turiya

26. The Philip Glass Ensemble – Einstein on the Beach: Knee Play 1