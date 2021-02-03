Mixtape 35: Strings attached

On this first mixtape of 2021, Charles Leonard rekindles his love affair with the guitar by playing songs not by the usual crowd.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Etta James – At Last
2. Sibongile Khumalo – Spirit Ascending (feat. Bheki Mseleku)
3. Jonas Gwangwa – Afrika Lefatshe la Badimo
4. BADBADNOTGOOD & MF DOOM – The Chocolate Conquistadors
5. Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High
6. The Animals – The Story of Bo Diddley
7. Gabriels – In Loving Memory
8. Pa Salieu – Energy (feat. Mahalia)
9. Lowkey – Soundtrack to the Struggle 2 (feat. Noam Chomsky)
10. Chicks on Speed – We Don’t Play Guitars
11. Bembeya Jazz National – Petit Sékou
12. Funkadelic – Maggot Brain
13. The Temptations – Cloud Nine
14. Emily Remler – Joy Spring
15. Prince – Let’s Go Crazy
16. Shiyani Ngcobo – Sevalina
17. Bo Diddley – Hey! Bo Diddley
18. Sonny Sharrock – Blind Willie
19. Witch – Like a Chicken
20. Roxy Music – Amazona
21. Marks Mankwane – Marks Special
22. Star Feminine Band – La Musique
23. James Brown – Cold Sweat
24. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – 007
25. Alice Coltrane – Galaxy in Turiya
26. The Philip Glass Ensemble – Einstein on the Beach: Knee Play 1