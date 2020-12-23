Mixtape 34: The Festive Fix

This is a bumper 50-track edition of the mixtape, with half Christmassy, non-preachy songs, and the other half tunes welcoming in 2021 with cautious optimism.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Nina Simone – Children Go Where I Send You

2. Half Man Half Biscuit – It’s Clichéd to Be Cynical at Christmas

3. James Brown – Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto

4. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys in the Projects

5. Ry Cooder – Christmas Time this Year

6. The Harlem Children’s Chorus – Black Christmas

7. Tom Waits – Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis

8. Sonny Boy Williamson – Sonny Boy’s Christmas Blues

9. Greg Lake – I Believe in Father Christmas

10. Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra – Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

11. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa

12. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby

13. Louis Armstrong – Zat You Santa Claus

14. Michigan and Smiley – Drummer Boy

15. The Ethiopians – Ding Dong Bell

16. Jacob Miller and Ray I – All I Want for Ismas

17. Run-DMC – Christmas in Hollis

18. Carla Thomas – All I Want for Christmas is You

19. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Time is Here (Instrumental)

20. The Sonics – Don’t Believe in Christmas

21. Tyler, The Creator – I Am the Grinch (feat Fletcher Jones)

22. The Band – The Last Waltz Suite: The Weight (feat The Staples)

23. Joni Mitchell – River

24. Wham! – Last Christmas

25. Lee Scratch Perry and Sandra Robinson – Merry Christmas Happy New Year

26. Ella Fitzgerald – What are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

27. Tom Waits – New Year’s Eve

28. Snoop Dogg – New Year’s Eve (feat Marty James)

29. Kabaka Pyramid – New Year

30. Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – New Year’s Resolution

31. Vampire Weekend – 2021

32. Prince – 1999

33. Quakers – Approach With Caution (feat Sampa the Great)

34. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

35. Pharoah Sanders – The Creator has a Master Plan

36. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

37. D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better

38. Made Kuti – Free Your Mind

39. Primal Scream – Loaded

40. Edwin Hawkins Singers – Oh Happy Day

41. Rare Earth – I Just Want to Celebrate

42. Janet Kay – Silly Games

43. Jackie Wilson & Count Basie – I Was Made to Love Her

44. Earth, Wind & Fire – In the Stone

45. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Reasons to Be Cheerful Part 3

46. LCD Soundsystem – All My Friends

47. Beats International – Dub Be Good to Me

48. Sipho Mabuse – Burn Out

49. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun

50. Helen Reddy – Hit the Road, Jack