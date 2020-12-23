Mixtape 34: The Festive Fix

This is a bumper 50-track edition of the mixtape, with half Christmassy, non-preachy songs, and the other half tunes welcoming in 2021 with cautious optimism.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Nina Simone – Children Go Where I Send You
2. Half Man Half Biscuit – It’s Clichéd to Be Cynical at Christmas
3. James Brown – Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto
4. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Ain’t No Chimneys in the Projects
5. Ry Cooder – Christmas Time this Year
6. The Harlem Children’s Chorus – Black Christmas
7. Tom Waits – Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis
8. Sonny Boy Williamson – Sonny Boy’s Christmas Blues
9. Greg Lake – I Believe in Father Christmas
10. Lionel Hampton And His Orchestra – Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
11. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
12. Eartha Kitt – Santa Baby
13. Louis Armstrong – Zat You Santa Claus
14. Michigan and Smiley – Drummer Boy
15. The Ethiopians – Ding Dong Bell
16. Jacob Miller and Ray I – All I Want for Ismas
17. Run-DMC – Christmas in Hollis
18. Carla Thomas – All I Want for Christmas is You
19. Vince Guaraldi Trio – Christmas Time is Here (Instrumental)
20. The Sonics – Don’t Believe in Christmas
21. Tyler, The Creator – I Am the Grinch (feat Fletcher Jones)
22. The Band – The Last Waltz Suite: The Weight (feat The Staples)
23. Joni Mitchell – River
24. Wham! – Last Christmas
25. Lee Scratch Perry and Sandra Robinson – Merry Christmas Happy New Year
26. Ella Fitzgerald – What are You Doing New Year’s Eve?
27. Tom Waits – New Year’s Eve
28. Snoop Dogg – New Year’s Eve (feat Marty James)
29. Kabaka Pyramid – New Year
30. Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – New Year’s Resolution
31. Vampire Weekend – 2021
32. Prince – 1999
33. Quakers – Approach With Caution (feat Sampa the Great)
34. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
35. Pharoah Sanders – The Creator has a Master Plan
36. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side of Life
37. D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better
38. Made Kuti – Free Your Mind
39. Primal Scream – Loaded
40. Edwin Hawkins Singers – Oh Happy Day
41. Rare Earth – I Just Want to Celebrate
42. Janet Kay – Silly Games
43. Jackie Wilson & Count Basie – I Was Made to Love Her
44. Earth, Wind & Fire – In the Stone
45. Ian Dury & the Blockheads – Reasons to Be Cheerful Part 3
46. LCD Soundsystem – All My Friends
47. Beats International – Dub Be Good to Me
48. Sipho Mabuse – Burn Out
49. Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
50. Helen Reddy – Hit the Road, Jack