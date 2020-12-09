Mixtape 33: Countdown

This week’s mixtape features Charles Leonard’s top albums of the year. He is playing a track off each album: from number 30 all the way down to number one.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Manfred Mann – 5-4-3-2-1

2. Jeff Parker – Gnarciss

3. OOIOO – kawasemi Ah

4. Hailu Mergia – Yene Abeba

5. Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two

6. Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG – Ea’alah (Family) [feat. Hollywood JB]

7. Alabaster Deplume – Why, Buzzardman, Why

8. Lwanda Gogwana – Maqundeni

9. Julianna Barwick – Healing Is a Miracle

10. Tamikrest – Anha Achal Wad Namda

11. Cocanha – Janeta

12. Groupe RTD – Kuusha Caarey (The Pearl Necklace)

13. Somerfaan – Ek wil net sȇ

14. Sisonke Xonti – The Migration Suite Part I

15. Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven – Where Did the Night Go

16. Thiago Nassif – Trepa Trepa

17. Liam Bailey – Ugly Truth

18. Afel Bocoum – Jaman Bisa

19. Tricky – Running Off

20. Jyoti – Mama, You Can Bet!

21. Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow – Life Goes On: Life Goes On

22. Shirley Collins – Sweet Greens and Blues

23. Chris Keys & Quelle Chris – Living Happy (feat. Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier)

24. Thundercat – Miguel’s Happy Dance

25. Yves Tumor – Kerosene!

26. Star Feminine Band – Femme africaine

27. Damu The Fudgemunk, Archie Shepp & Raw Poetic – Searching Souls

28. Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – When Will I See You Again?

29. Moses Sumney – Virile

30. Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

31. Sault – Wildfires