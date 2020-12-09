Mixtape 33: Countdown

This week’s mixtape features Charles Leonard’s top albums of the year. He is playing a track off each album: from number 30 all the way down to number one.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Manfred Mann – 5-4-3-2-1
2. Jeff Parker – Gnarciss
3. OOIOO – kawasemi Ah
4. Hailu Mergia – Yene Abeba
5. Beatrice Dillon – Workaround Two
6. Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG – Ea’alah (Family) [feat. Hollywood JB]
7. Alabaster Deplume – Why, Buzzardman, Why
8. Lwanda Gogwana – Maqundeni
9. Julianna Barwick – Healing Is a Miracle
10. Tamikrest – Anha Achal Wad Namda
11. Cocanha – Janeta
12. Groupe RTD – Kuusha Caarey (The Pearl Necklace)
13. Somerfaan – Ek wil net sȇ
14. Sisonke Xonti – The Migration Suite Part I
15. Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven – Where Did the Night Go
16. Thiago Nassif – Trepa Trepa
17. Liam Bailey – Ugly Truth
18. Afel Bocoum – Jaman Bisa
19. Tricky – Running Off
20. Jyoti – Mama, You Can Bet!
21. Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard & Steve Swallow – Life Goes On: Life Goes On
22. Shirley Collins – Sweet Greens and Blues
23. Chris Keys & Quelle Chris – Living Happy (feat. Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier)
24. Thundercat – Miguel’s Happy Dance
25. Yves Tumor – Kerosene!
26. Star Feminine Band – Femme africaine
27. Damu The Fudgemunk, Archie Shepp & Raw Poetic – Searching Souls
28. Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – When Will I See You Again?
29. Moses Sumney – Virile
30. Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
31. Sault – Wildfires