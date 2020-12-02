Mixtape 32: Read my lips

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs inspired by books or poems. Some are unexpected, others predictable – a bit like your favourite books.
Playlist:
1. The Dave Brubeck Quartet – Unsquare Dance
2. Manu Chao – La Vida Tombola
3. The Peddlers – On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
4. Siti Muharam – Alaminadura
5. Ibrahim Khalil Shihab Quintet – Spring
6. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Marina P – Soma
7. Str8 WH feat. Jerry Joyner – Dancehall Lovers
8. Jahari Massamba Unit, Madlib & Karriem Riggins – Etude Montrachet
9. Don Bryant – Cracked Up Over You
10. Marita Albán Juárez Quartet – Upa Neguinho
11. The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows
12. PJ Harvey – Written on the Forehead
13. The Velvet Underground – Venus in Furs
14. Nina Simone – To Be Young, Gifted and Black
15. Al Stewart – Elvis at the Wheel
16. Calexico – Crystal Frontier
17. Pet Shop Boys – Love is a Bourgeois Construct
18. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
19. Bruce Springsteen – The Ghost of Tom Joad
20. Tears for Fears – Ideas as Opiates
21. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
22. Leonard Cohen – The Night of Santiago
23. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil
24. Talking Heads – I Zimbra
25. Rhiannon Giddens – Julie
26. The Clash – Ghetto Defendant