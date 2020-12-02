Mixtape 32: Read my lips

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs inspired by books or poems. Some are unexpected, others predictable – a bit like your favourite books.

Playlist:

1. The Dave Brubeck Quartet – Unsquare Dance

2. Manu Chao – La Vida Tombola

3. The Peddlers – On a Clear Day You Can See Forever

4. Siti Muharam – Alaminadura

5. Ibrahim Khalil Shihab Quintet – Spring

6. Mungo’s Hi Fi & Marina P – Soma

7. Str8 WH feat. Jerry Joyner – Dancehall Lovers

8. Jahari Massamba Unit, Madlib & Karriem Riggins – Etude Montrachet

9. Don Bryant – Cracked Up Over You

10. Marita Albán Juárez Quartet – Upa Neguinho

11. The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

12. PJ Harvey – Written on the Forehead

13. The Velvet Underground – Venus in Furs

14. Nina Simone – To Be Young, Gifted and Black

15. Al Stewart – Elvis at the Wheel

16. Calexico – Crystal Frontier

17. Pet Shop Boys – Love is a Bourgeois Construct

18. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights

19. Bruce Springsteen – The Ghost of Tom Joad

20. Tears for Fears – Ideas as Opiates

21. The Normal – Warm Leatherette

22. Leonard Cohen – The Night of Santiago

23. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil

24. Talking Heads – I Zimbra

25. Rhiannon Giddens – Julie

26. The Clash – Ghetto Defendant