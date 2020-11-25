Mixtape 31: Planet for sale

There are songs for every planet on this alternative playlist for an imaginary trek through the solar system.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. The Style Council – Long Hot Summer

2. Steely Dan – Black Friday

3. Petitvox – Better Together

4. Yves Tumor – Gospel For a New Century

5. The Imagined Village – Space Girl

6. Billy Bragg – The Space Race Is Over

7. A Tribe Called Quest – The Space Program

8. Steve Mason – Planet Sizes

9. THEESatisfaction – Planet for Sale

10. Gorillaz – Every Planet We Reach Is Dead

11. Sturgill Simpson – Mercury in Retrograde

12. Mose Se ‘Fan Fan’ – Venus

13. Jamiroquai – Emergency On Planet Earth

14. Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey On the Moon

15. Nacho Patrol – Africa Space Program

16. De La Soul – Transmitting Live From Mars

17. Kelis – Mars

18. Yugen Blakrok – Mars Attacks (feat. Kool Keith)

19. Sunny Man Kado – Mars In 75, Pt. 1

20. Chip Wickham – Red Planet

21. Freestyle Fellowship – Jupiter’s Journey

22. Jeff Mills – Uranus

23. Le Sun Ra and His Arkestra – Saturn

24. The Flaming Lips – Flowers of Neptune 6

25. Pharoah Sanders – Astral Traveling