Mixtape 31: Planet for sale

There are songs for every planet on this alternative playlist for an imaginary trek through the solar system.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. The Style Council – Long Hot Summer
2. Steely Dan – Black Friday
3. Petitvox – Better Together
4. Yves Tumor – Gospel For a New Century
5. The Imagined Village – Space Girl
6. Billy Bragg – The Space Race Is Over
7. A Tribe Called Quest – The Space Program
8. Steve Mason – Planet Sizes
9. THEESatisfaction – Planet for Sale
10. Gorillaz – Every Planet We Reach Is Dead
11. Sturgill Simpson – Mercury in Retrograde
12. Mose Se ‘Fan Fan’ – Venus
13. Jamiroquai – Emergency On Planet Earth
14. Gil Scott-Heron – Whitey On the Moon
15. Nacho Patrol – Africa Space Program
16. De La Soul – Transmitting Live From Mars
17. Kelis – Mars
18. Yugen Blakrok – Mars Attacks (feat. Kool Keith)
19. Sunny Man Kado – Mars In 75, Pt. 1
20. Chip Wickham – Red Planet
21. Freestyle Fellowship – Jupiter’s Journey
22. Jeff Mills – Uranus
23. Le Sun Ra and His Arkestra – Saturn
24. The Flaming Lips – Flowers of Neptune 6
25. Pharoah Sanders – Astral Traveling