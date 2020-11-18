Mixtape 30: Intergalactic

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on because Charles Leonard is taking you on a musical trip into outer space.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Cornershop – Brimful Of Asha

2. Sault – You Know It Ain’t

3. Sisonke Xonti – Nomalungelo

4. Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip – Don’t Go

5. UB40 – The Earth Dies Screaming

6. Charles Earland – Leaving This Planet (feat. Freddie Hubbard & Joe Henderson)

7. Gary Bartz NTU Troop – Celestial Blues

8. Joe Meek – I hear a new world

9. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic

10. Sun Ra Arkestra – Door of the Cosmos / Say

11. Janelle Monáe – Sally Ride

12. Bullwackies All Stars – Space Age

13. Black Sabbath – Supernaut

14. Parliament – Mothership Connection (Star Child)

15. Carpenters – Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft

16. Public Service Broadcasting – Sputnik

17. U-Roy – Your Ace From Space

18. Deltron 3030 – 3030

19. Harry Nilsson – Spaceman

20. David Bowie – Starman

21. Thundercat – Jameel’s Space Ride

22. DJ Food – Cosmic Jam

23. The Sumo Brothers – I Love Music