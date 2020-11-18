Mixtape 30: Intergalactic

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on because Charles Leonard is taking you on a musical trip into outer space.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Cornershop – Brimful Of Asha
2. Sault – You Know It Ain’t
3. Sisonke Xonti – Nomalungelo
4. Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip – Don’t Go
5. UB40 – The Earth Dies Screaming
6. Charles Earland – Leaving This Planet (feat. Freddie Hubbard & Joe Henderson)
7. Gary Bartz NTU Troop – Celestial Blues
8. Joe Meek – I hear a new world
9. Beastie Boys – Intergalactic
10. Sun Ra Arkestra – Door of the Cosmos / Say
11. Janelle Monáe – Sally Ride
12. Bullwackies All Stars – Space Age
13. Black Sabbath – Supernaut
14. Parliament – Mothership Connection (Star Child)
15. Carpenters – Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft
16. Public Service Broadcasting – Sputnik
17. U-Roy – Your Ace From Space
18. Deltron 3030 – 3030
19. Harry Nilsson – Spaceman
20. David Bowie – Starman
21. Thundercat – Jameel’s Space Ride
22. DJ Food – Cosmic Jam
23. The Sumo Brothers – I Love Music