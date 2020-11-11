Mixtape 29: The Unputdownables

Aiming to get you engrossed, mixtape host Charles Leonard is celebrating musicians who had a book in them … and actually wrote it pretty well.

Playlist:

1. Carole King – Corazón

2. Jarrod Lawson – Battlefield

3. Napoleon Demps – Norma Jean

4. Elton John – Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)

5. Kelly Lee Owens – Corner of My Sky (feat. John Cale)

6. Christian Spering, Jonas Knutsson, Mats Öberg & Bengt Berger – Moki’s Saxophone

7. Winston Mankunku Ngozi – Spring

8. Delray – Illegitimate President

9. De La Soul – Remove 45 (feat. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoah Monch, Mysonne, Chuck D & Posdnuos)

10. Beck – Loser

11. Philadelphia International All Stars – Let’s Clean Up the Ghetto

12. Irma Thomas – There Must Be a Better World Somewhere

13. Kanye West – My Way Home (Featuring Common)

14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!

15. The Roots – Table of Contents, Pts. 1 & 2

16. Patti Smith – Because the Night

17. Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue

18. Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven – New York Is Killing Me

19. Kim Gordon – Hungry Baby

20. The Decemberists – 16 Military Wives

21. John Cooper Clarke – Beasley Street

22. The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home