Mixtape 29: The Unputdownables

Aiming to get you engrossed, mixtape host Charles Leonard is celebrating musicians who had a book in them … and actually wrote it pretty well.
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Carole King – Corazón
2. Jarrod Lawson – Battlefield
3. Napoleon Demps – Norma Jean
4. Elton John – Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)
5. Kelly Lee Owens – Corner of My Sky (feat. John Cale)
6. Christian Spering, Jonas Knutsson, Mats Öberg & Bengt Berger – Moki’s Saxophone
7. Winston Mankunku Ngozi – Spring
8. Delray – Illegitimate President
9. De La Soul – Remove 45 (feat. Styles P, Talib Kweli, Pharoah Monch, Mysonne, Chuck D & Posdnuos)
10. Beck – Loser
11. Philadelphia International All Stars – Let’s Clean Up the Ghetto
12. Irma Thomas – There Must Be a Better World Somewhere
13. Kanye West – My Way Home (Featuring Common)
14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
15. The Roots – Table of Contents, Pts. 1 & 2
16. Patti Smith – Because the Night
17. Bob Dylan – Tangled Up In Blue
18. Gil Scott-Heron & Makaya McCraven – New York Is Killing Me
19. Kim Gordon – Hungry Baby
20. The Decemberists – 16 Military Wives
21. John Cooper Clarke – Beasley Street
22. The Rolling Stones – 2000 Light Years From Home