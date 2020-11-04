Mixtape 28: So, what’s new?

There has been a sudden deluge of new music in the world of your mixtape host, Charles Leonard. He shares the tastiest new releases.

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)

2. Zulma Yugar – Pascualita

3. Rance Allen – Joy

4. Moonchild Sanelly – Thunda Thighs

5. Teno Afrika – Storytellers

6. Tootard – Moonlight

7. Riz Ahmed – Deal With It

8. The Mavericks – No Vale la Pena

9. Bokani Dyer – Goofy

10. Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker

11. Bruce Springsteen – I’ll See You In My Dreams

12. Somerfaan – Totsiens Babylon

13. Holy Tongue – Misinai

14. Oumou Sangaré – Diaraby Nene

15. Tigran Hamasyan – Levitation 21

16. Common – Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)

17. Middle Blue – Melvyn (featuring Jamie Saft and Mike Clark)

18. Naima Shalhoub – Eight (Arab Amerikkki)

19. Pierre Henry – La Dixième Symphonie – Hommage à Beethoven: I. Allegro con brio

20. Ustad Saami – True Notes (“Happy Morning”)

21. This Is the Kit – Slider

22. Sidi Touré – Woura

23. Jane Weaver – The Revolution of Super Visions

24. Mateus Aleluia – Ọlọrum