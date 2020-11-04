Mixtape 28: So, what’s new?

There has been a sudden deluge of new music in the world of your mixtape host, Charles Leonard. He shares the tastiest new releases.
Playlist:
1. Dawn Penn – You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)
2. Zulma Yugar – Pascualita
3. Rance Allen – Joy
4. Moonchild Sanelly – Thunda Thighs
5. Teno Afrika – Storytellers
6. Tootard – Moonlight
7. Riz Ahmed – Deal With It
8. The Mavericks – No Vale la Pena
9. Bokani Dyer – Goofy
10. Gordon Koang – Asylum Seeker
11. Bruce Springsteen – I’ll See You In My Dreams
12. Somerfaan – Totsiens Babylon
13. Holy Tongue – Misinai
14. Oumou Sangaré – Diaraby Nene
15. Tigran Hamasyan – Levitation 21
16. Common – Say Peace (feat. Black Thought)
17. Middle Blue – Melvyn (featuring Jamie Saft and Mike Clark)
18. Naima Shalhoub – Eight (Arab Amerikkki)
19. Pierre Henry – La Dixième Symphonie – Hommage à Beethoven: I. Allegro con brio
20. Ustad Saami – True Notes (“Happy Morning”)
21. This Is the Kit – Slider
22. Sidi Touré – Woura
23. Jane Weaver – The Revolution of Super Visions
24. Mateus Aleluia – Ọlọrum