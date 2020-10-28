Mixtape 27: Of monsters, hucksters and pollsters

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs about Halloween, the United States elections and the biggest crook of all.

Production: The Good People at Between Production

Playlist:

1. Chaka Khan – Like Sugar

2. The Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running

3. Keith Jarrett – Landscape for Future Earth

4. Michael Kiwanuka – Light

5. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

6. Stevie Wonder – Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate (feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika & Busta Rhymes)

7. Thandi Ntuli – Cosmic Light

8. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

9. Rabbitt – A Croak & a Grunt in the Night

10. Warren Zevon – Werewolves of London

11. Sault – Monsters

12. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross – Halloween Spooks

13. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I Put a Spell On You

14. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

15. Windel Haye – Haunted House

16. Whodini – Freaks Come Out at Night

17. Little Steven – Vote! (That Mutha Out)

18. Public Enemy – State of the Union (STFU)

19. Pat The Bunny – Of Ballots and Barricades

20. David Vest – Crooked Politician

21. Ryan Harvey – Old Man Trump (feat. Ani DiFranco & Tom Morello)

22. Nothing – Bernie Sanders

23. Grupo La Meta – El Quemazon

24. Arcade Fire – I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)

25. Erma Franklin – Piece of My Heart