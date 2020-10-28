Mixtape 27: Of monsters, hucksters and pollsters

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard plays songs about Halloween, the United States elections and the biggest crook of all.
Production: The Good People at Between Production
Playlist:
1. Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
2. The Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running
3. Keith Jarrett – Landscape for Future Earth
4. Michael Kiwanuka – Light
5. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
6. Stevie Wonder – Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate (feat. Rapsody, Cordae, Chika & Busta Rhymes)
7. Thandi Ntuli – Cosmic Light
8. David Bowie – Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
9. Rabbitt – A Croak & a Grunt in the Night
10. Warren Zevon – Werewolves of London
11. Sault – Monsters
12. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross – Halloween Spooks
13. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – I Put a Spell On You
14. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
15. Windel Haye – Haunted House
16. Whodini – Freaks Come Out at Night
17. Little Steven – Vote! (That Mutha Out)
18. Public Enemy – State of the Union (STFU)
19. Pat The Bunny – Of Ballots and Barricades
20. David Vest – Crooked Politician
21. Ryan Harvey – Old Man Trump (feat. Ani DiFranco & Tom Morello)
22. Nothing – Bernie Sanders
23. Grupo La Meta – El Quemazon
24. Arcade Fire – I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)
25. Erma Franklin – Piece of My Heart