Mixtape 26: The Music Time Machine

With his Music Time Machine, Charles Leonard plugs you into the revolutionary sounds that were played 50 years ago and still have relevance today.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – Express Yourself
2. The Lumpen – Free Bobby Now
3. Laura Nyro – Christmas In My Soul
4. Celeste – Hear My Voice
5. Alice Coltrane – Shiva-Loka (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
6. Joni Mitchell – Conversation
7. Led Zeppelin – That’s the Way
8. Eddie Palmieri – Pa’ Huele
9. U-Roy – Tide Is High
10. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up (extended version)
11. Hugh Masekela – Make Me A Potion
12. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Ohio
13. Miles Davis – John McLaughlin
14. Aretha Franklin – Spirit in the Dark
15. Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath – MRA
16. Roberta Flack – Reverend Lee
17. The Beatles – Across the Universe
18. George Harrison – What Is Life
19. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – It Mek
20. Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Infinity Arkestra – Love in Outer Space
21. Fela Kuti – My Lady Frustration
22. James Brown – Give It Up or Turnit a Loose
23. Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
24. The Kinks – Lola
25. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
26. Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Theme De Yoyo