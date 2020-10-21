Radio New Frame Mixtape

Mixtape 26: The Music Time Machine

21 Oct 2020

With his Music Time Machine, Charles Leonard plugs you into the revolutionary sounds that were played 50 years ago and still have relevance today.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – Express Yourself
2. The Lumpen – Free Bobby Now
3. Laura Nyro – Christmas In My Soul
4. Celeste – Hear My Voice
5. Alice Coltrane – Shiva-Loka (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
6. Joni Mitchell – Conversation
7. Led Zeppelin – That’s the Way
8. Eddie Palmieri – Pa’ Huele
9. U-Roy – Tide Is High
10. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up (extended version)
11. Hugh Masekela – Make Me A Potion
12. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Ohio
13. Miles Davis – John McLaughlin
14. Aretha Franklin – Spirit in the Dark
15. Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath – MRA
16. Roberta Flack – Reverend Lee
17. The Beatles – Across the Universe
18. George Harrison – What Is Life
19. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – It Mek
20. Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Infinity Arkestra – Love in Outer Space
21. Fela Kuti – My Lady Frustration
22. James Brown – Give It Up or Turnit a Loose
23. Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
24. The Kinks – Lola
25. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
26. Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Theme De Yoyo

