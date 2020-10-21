Mixtape 26: The Music Time Machine

With his Music Time Machine, Charles Leonard plugs you into the revolutionary sounds that were played 50 years ago and still have relevance today.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – Express Yourself

2. The Lumpen – Free Bobby Now

3. Laura Nyro – Christmas In My Soul

4. Celeste – Hear My Voice

5. Alice Coltrane – Shiva-Loka (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

6. Joni Mitchell – Conversation

7. Led Zeppelin – That’s the Way

8. Eddie Palmieri – Pa’ Huele

9. U-Roy – Tide Is High

10. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up (extended version)

11. Hugh Masekela – Make Me A Potion

12. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Ohio

13. Miles Davis – John McLaughlin

14. Aretha Franklin – Spirit in the Dark

15. Chris McGregor’s Brotherhood of Breath – MRA

16. Roberta Flack – Reverend Lee

17. The Beatles – Across the Universe

18. George Harrison – What Is Life

19. Desmond Dekker & The Aces – It Mek

20. Sun Ra & His Intergalactic Infinity Arkestra – Love in Outer Space

21. Fela Kuti – My Lady Frustration

22. James Brown – Give It Up or Turnit a Loose

23. Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan

24. The Kinks – Lola

25. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs

26. Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Theme De Yoyo