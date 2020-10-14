Mixtape 25: Silver anniversary

This is the 25th mixtape, the silver anniversary of this weekly music compilation.
Charles Leonard picks and plays shiny songs for the occasion.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Orchestra Super Mazembe – Shauri Yako
2. Star Féminine Band – La musique
3. Groupe RTD – Raga Kaan Ka’Eegtow (You Are the One I Love)
4. John Lennon – #9 Dream
5. The Beautiful South – When I’m 84
6. Bunny Lee & King Tubby – A Dancing Dub
7. Johnny Nash – Guava Jelly
8. Van Halen – Jamie’s Crying
9. Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver
10. John Patton – The Silver Meter
11. Lena Hughes – Silver Thread Among the Gold
12. Björk – It’s Oh So Quiet
13. Tricky – Hell Is Around the Corner
14. Bheki Mseleku – The Sun Race Arise
15. Pulp – Common People
16. D’Angelo – Cruisin’
17. Natacha Atlas – Leysh Nat’arak
18. The Pharcyde – Runnin’
19. Vanessa Daou – Sunday Afternoons
20. Nightmares On Wax – Rise
21. Pavement – Father to a Sister of Thought
22. Toumani Diabaté – Djelika
23. Massive Attack – Radiation Ruling the Nation (Protection)
24. Raekwon – Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man & Cappadonna)
25. Salif Keita – Africa