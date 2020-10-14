Mixtape 25: Silver anniversary

This is the 25th mixtape, the silver anniversary of this weekly music compilation.

Charles Leonard picks and plays shiny songs for the occasion.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Orchestra Super Mazembe – Shauri Yako

2. Star Féminine Band – La musique

3. Groupe RTD – Raga Kaan Ka’Eegtow (You Are the One I Love)

4. John Lennon – #9 Dream

5. The Beautiful South – When I’m 84

6. Bunny Lee & King Tubby – A Dancing Dub

7. Johnny Nash – Guava Jelly

8. Van Halen – Jamie’s Crying

9. Echo & The Bunnymen – Silver

10. John Patton – The Silver Meter

11. Lena Hughes – Silver Thread Among the Gold

12. Björk – It’s Oh So Quiet

13. Tricky – Hell Is Around the Corner

14. Bheki Mseleku – The Sun Race Arise

15. Pulp – Common People

16. D’Angelo – Cruisin’

17. Natacha Atlas – Leysh Nat’arak

18. The Pharcyde – Runnin’

19. Vanessa Daou – Sunday Afternoons

20. Nightmares On Wax – Rise

21. Pavement – Father to a Sister of Thought

22. Toumani Diabaté – Djelika

23. Massive Attack – Radiation Ruling the Nation (Protection)

24. Raekwon – Ice Cream (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man & Cappadonna)

25. Salif Keita – Africa