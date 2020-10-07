Mixtape 24: City songs – the B-sides

The musical city-to-city trip continues this week with Charles Leonard playing more songs about global cities in a mixtape called “City songs – the B-sides”.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Digable Planets – Where I’m From
2. Mavis Staples – We Shall Not Be Moved
3. Juan M. Chazarreta – Hasta Siempre Comandante
4. Asian Dub Foundation – Colour Line
5. Modena City Ramblers – Bella Ciao
6. MC Solaar – Les Colonies
7. Fela Kuti – Colonial Mentality
8. Public Enemy – B Side Wins Again
9. Booker T. & The MG’s – Green Onions
10. Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
11. The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
12. Juluka – iJwanasibeki
13. Gil Scott-Heron – Johannesburg
14. Amaryoni – Ebhayi
15. Sufjan Stevens – Chicago
16. Big Maybelle – The Eggplant That Ate Chicago
17. Grace Jones – The Apple Stretching
18. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day
19. The Doors – LA Woman
20. Mbilia Bel – Nakei Nairobi
21. Jacques Dutronc – Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille
22. Lord Creator – Kingston Town
23. Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé – Barcelona
24. Osdorp Posse – Origineel Amsterdams
25. Salah Ragab & The Cairo Jazz Band – Latino In Cairo
26. Wool & The Pants – Bottom of Tokyo
27. Los Tetas – Santiago
28. The Clash – London Calling