Mixtape 24: City songs – the B-sides

The musical city-to-city trip continues this week with Charles Leonard playing more songs about global cities in a mixtape called “City songs – the B-sides”.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Digable Planets – Where I’m From

2. Mavis Staples – We Shall Not Be Moved

3. Juan M. Chazarreta – Hasta Siempre Comandante

4. Asian Dub Foundation – Colour Line

5. Modena City Ramblers – Bella Ciao

6. MC Solaar – Les Colonies

7. Fela Kuti – Colonial Mentality

8. Public Enemy – B Side Wins Again

9. Booker T. & The MG’s – Green Onions

10. Salt-N-Pepa – Push It

11. The Rolling Stones – You Can’t Always Get What You Want

12. Juluka – iJwanasibeki

13. Gil Scott-Heron – Johannesburg

14. Amaryoni – Ebhayi

15. Sufjan Stevens – Chicago

16. Big Maybelle – The Eggplant That Ate Chicago

17. Grace Jones – The Apple Stretching

18. Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day

19. The Doors – LA Woman

20. Mbilia Bel – Nakei Nairobi

21. Jacques Dutronc – Il est cinq heures, Paris s’éveille

22. Lord Creator – Kingston Town

23. Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé – Barcelona

24. Osdorp Posse – Origineel Amsterdams

25. Salah Ragab & The Cairo Jazz Band – Latino In Cairo

26. Wool & The Pants – Bottom of Tokyo

27. Los Tetas – Santiago

28. The Clash – London Calling