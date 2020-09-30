Mixtape 23: Songs of the City

With the theme, “Songs of the City”, this week’s mixtape goes on a musical trip to cities right around the globe.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Nina Simone – Baltimore
2. Emma Noble – Woman of the World
3. Prince Fatty, Shniece Mcmenamin – Black Rabbit
4. Sharhabeel Ahmed – Argos Farfish
5. The Honey Drippers – Impeach the President
6. Stevie Wonder – Living For The City
7. Quincy Jones – Summer In the City
8. Petula Clark – Downtown
9. Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights, Big City
10. The Chi-Lites – We Are Neighbours
11. Parliament – Chocolate City
12. Jay-Z – Empire State Of Mind (Featuring Alicia Keys)
13. Mano Negra – Guayaquil City
14. Manu Chao – Welcome To Tijuana
15. Amadou & Mariam – Taxi Bamako
16. Belbao – Casablanca Shuffle
17. Bola Johnson – Lagos Sisi
18. Mulatu Astatke – Girl From Addis Ababa
19. Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema
20. Margaret Singana – Johannesburg
21. The Soul Of The City – City Soul
22. Bra Sello Nabafana Bentuthuko – Pretoria Tycoons
23. Fairouz – Le Beirut
24. Little Simz – 101 FM
25. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Trenchtown Rock