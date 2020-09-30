Mixtape 23: Songs of the City

With the theme, “Songs of the City”, this week’s mixtape goes on a musical trip to cities right around the globe.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Nina Simone – Baltimore

2. Emma Noble – Woman of the World

3. Prince Fatty, Shniece Mcmenamin – Black Rabbit

4. Sharhabeel Ahmed – Argos Farfish

5. The Honey Drippers – Impeach the President

6. Stevie Wonder – Living For The City

7. Quincy Jones – Summer In the City

8. Petula Clark – Downtown

9. Jimmy Reed – Bright Lights, Big City

10. The Chi-Lites – We Are Neighbours

11. Parliament – Chocolate City

12. Jay-Z – Empire State Of Mind (Featuring Alicia Keys)

13. Mano Negra – Guayaquil City

14. Manu Chao – Welcome To Tijuana

15. Amadou & Mariam – Taxi Bamako

16. Belbao – Casablanca Shuffle

17. Bola Johnson – Lagos Sisi

18. Mulatu Astatke – Girl From Addis Ababa

19. Stan Getz & João Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema

20. Margaret Singana – Johannesburg

21. The Soul Of The City – City Soul

22. Bra Sello Nabafana Bentuthuko – Pretoria Tycoons

23. Fairouz – Le Beirut

24. Little Simz – 101 FM

25. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Trenchtown Rock