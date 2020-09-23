Mixtape 22: Quote, unquote

The theme for this week’s eclectic mixtape is “Quote, unquote”. Charles Leonard plays songs quoting other songs with surprisingly pleasant results.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Dolly Rathebe – Nozizwe
2. Thelonious Monk – Epistrophy
3. Nadine Shah – Club Cougar
4. The Diabolical Liberties – Sliders
5. Reunion – Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me)
6. The Beatles –All You Need Is Love
7. David Bowie – All You Need Is Love
8. Golden Earring – Radar Love
9. Bright Blue – Weeping
10. Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies
11. Count Basie – April In Paris
12. Hugh Masekela – Fela
13. Horace Silver – Song For My Father
14. Steely Dan – Rikki Don’t Lose That Number
15. Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man
16. The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds (Cumulonimbus Mix)
17. The Orb (feat. Lee Scratch Perry) – Golden Clouds
18. Alborosie – I am
19. Jazz Jamaica – What’s Going On?
20. DJ Vadim (feat. Sarah Jones ) – Your Revolution
21. Little Annie – I Think Of You
22. Fold – Be Water My Friend
23. The Farm – All Together Now