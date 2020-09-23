Mixtape 22: Quote, unquote

The theme for this week’s eclectic mixtape is “Quote, unquote”. Charles Leonard plays songs quoting other songs with surprisingly pleasant results.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Dolly Rathebe – Nozizwe

2. Thelonious Monk – Epistrophy

3. Nadine Shah – Club Cougar

4. The Diabolical Liberties – Sliders

5. Reunion – Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me)

6. The Beatles –All You Need Is Love

7. David Bowie – All You Need Is Love

8. Golden Earring – Radar Love

9. Bright Blue – Weeping

10. Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies

11. Count Basie – April In Paris

12. Hugh Masekela – Fela

13. Horace Silver – Song For My Father

14. Steely Dan – Rikki Don’t Lose That Number

15. Herbie Hancock – Watermelon Man

16. The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds (Cumulonimbus Mix)

17. The Orb (feat. Lee Scratch Perry) – Golden Clouds

18. Alborosie – I am

19. Jazz Jamaica – What’s Going On?

20. DJ Vadim (feat. Sarah Jones ) – Your Revolution

21. Little Annie – I Think Of You

22. Fold – Be Water My Friend

23. The Farm – All Together Now