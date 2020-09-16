Mixtape 21: The games people play

For this mixtape, selector Charles Leonard has picked some fine tunes about mind games as well as some songs about sport.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Camp Lo – Luchini (This Is It)

2. Sonny Rollins – St Thomas

3. Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves the Sunshine

4. Money Mark — I Don’t Play Piano

5. Toots & The Maytals – Reggae Got Soul

6. Kool & The Gang – Life Is What You Make It

7. Johnny Dyani Quartet – Song for Biko

8. Jyoti & Georgia Anne Muldrow – The Cowrie Waltz

9. Gary Corben – Juanito Caminante (Little Johnny Walker)

10. Tricky – I’m in the Doorway

11. Joe South – Games People Play

12. The Love Unlimited Orchestra – Strange Games and Things

13. Chris Isaak – Wicked Game

14. Elis Regina – Meio De Campo

15. I-Roy – Tribute to Michael Holding

16. Anti-Pop Consortium – Ping Pong

17. Miriam Makeba – Umqokozo

18. Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand the Rain

19. Ann Bridgeforth – Stand Together

20. Ann Sexton – You’re Losing Me

21. Ann Robinson – You Did It

22. Abdel Aziz El Mubarak – Tarig Ash-shoag