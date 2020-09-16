Radio New Frame Mixtape

Mixtape 21: The games people play

16 Sep 2020

For this mixtape, selector Charles Leonard has picked some fine tunes about mind games as well as some songs about sport.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Camp Lo – Luchini (This Is It)
2. Sonny Rollins – St Thomas
3. Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves the Sunshine
4. Money Mark  — I Don’t Play Piano
5. Toots & The Maytals – Reggae Got Soul           
6. Kool & The Gang – Life Is What You Make It    
7. Johnny Dyani Quartet – Song for Biko  
8. Jyoti & Georgia Anne Muldrow – The Cowrie Waltz     
9. Gary Corben – Juanito Caminante (Little Johnny Walker)       
10. Tricky – I’m in the Doorway                       
11. Joe South – Games People Play 
12. The Love Unlimited Orchestra – Strange Games and Things
13. Chris Isaak – Wicked Game         
14. Elis Regina – Meio De Campo     
15. I-Roy – Tribute to Michael Holding
16. Anti-Pop Consortium – Ping Pong
17. Miriam Makeba – Umqokozo        
18. Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand the Rain
19. Ann Bridgeforth – Stand Together
20. Ann Sexton – You’re Losing Me
21. Ann Robinson – You Did It
22. Abdel Aziz El Mubarak – Tarig Ash-shoag

