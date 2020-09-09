Mixtape 20: Strange Bedfellows

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard celebrates strange bedfellows in music and plays some of the best results.

Hosted by: Charles Leonard

Production: The Good People at Between Productions

Playlist:

1. Stevie Wonder – Do I Do

2. The Star Beams – Barney’s Moaning

3. The Ronettes – Be My Baby

4. This Mortal Coil – Kangaroo

5. Pharoah Sanders feat. Leon Thomas – Sun Song

6. Toots & the Maytals – Funky Kingston

7. Arlo Parks – Hurt

8. Tamikrest – Anha Achal Wad Namda

9. Milton Nascimento – Maria Maria

10. Victor Jara – Canto Libre

11. Joni Mitchell – The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

12. Boereqanga – Afrikwela

13. KLF Featuring Tammy Wynette – Justified And Ancient

14. Thundercat – Show You the Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

15. Serge Gainsbourg – Dub Rastaquouère

16. Fela Kuti and Ginger Baker – Ye Ye Smell

17. Elvis Presley – If You Talk In Your Sleep

18. Johnny Nash – There Are More Questions Than Answers

19. Snoop Dogg – My Medicine

20. Christy Ogbah – Advise