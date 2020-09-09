Mixtape 20: Strange Bedfellows

In this week’s mixtape, Charles Leonard celebrates strange bedfellows in music and plays some of the best results.
Hosted by: Charles Leonard
Production: The Good People at Between Productions
Playlist:
1. Stevie Wonder – Do I Do
2. The Star Beams – Barney’s Moaning
3. The Ronettes – Be My Baby
4. This Mortal Coil – Kangaroo
5. Pharoah Sanders feat. Leon Thomas – Sun Song
6. Toots & the Maytals – Funky Kingston
7. Arlo Parks – Hurt
8. Tamikrest – Anha Achal Wad Namda
9. Milton Nascimento – Maria Maria
10. Victor Jara – Canto Libre
11. Joni Mitchell – The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
12. Boereqanga – Afrikwela
13. KLF Featuring Tammy Wynette – Justified And Ancient
14. Thundercat – Show You the Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)
15. Serge Gainsbourg – Dub Rastaquouère
16. Fela Kuti and Ginger Baker – Ye Ye Smell
17. Elvis Presley – If You Talk In Your Sleep
18. Johnny Nash – There Are More Questions Than Answers
19. Snoop Dogg – My Medicine
20. Christy Ogbah – Advise