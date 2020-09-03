From the Archive | Malibongwe

Originally published in exile in 1981, this collection of women’s poems from the ANC camps give back a voice to those erased or obscured in struggle narratives.

Lindiwe Mabuza (Sono Molefe) championed the Malibongwe book project, in which hand-written submissions were collected in the late 1970s from ANC offices and camps in exile. In 1981, 2 000 English-language copies were printed in Sweden and distributed by ANC officials around the world. Decades later, the book had gone out of print and few women struggle voices remained in circulation and publication. Malibongwe (Uhlanga Press, 2020) remedies that, republishing the full anthology and repatriating South African culture from exile.

Women arise

By Alice Tsongo

Women of our land arose

heard call of distant drums

summoning to unity

to war oppressive laws

1913 call

vibrated from eardrum to ear

they arose those warrior-women

and marched into the “Free State”…

eyes blazing they hammered forward

their path, and racists quivered.

The women blazed nearer and

nearer

forcing the final cowards

to burn that violent law

their special restrictive permits of paper

that arrested human movement.

Forty years later

we were there

holding the fort… fiercely again, women

Lilian and Helen

who followed Charlotte Maxeke

leading our women to apex: August fifty-six

Women arose

thoughts bathed in sweat they marched

twos and threes of colours

coming, coming

torrents of defiance

to the very contaminated steps of Pretoria’s Union Buildings

they marched

Petitions submitted

Strydom re-whitened

looked, then preferred to hide…

taught his secretary lies… “Out on business!”

Bravery kept vigil

night transforming to triumph

how did their beings know

police dogs were watching, waiting

for the slightest move to jump

against that victory!

Mothers can march to battle!

Women of africa, arise!

Notes:

• “Lilian” refers to Lilian Ngoyi. Born in 1911 to a mine worker, she was a leading member of the Garment Workers’ Union, one of the key volunteers during the ANC-lead Defiance Campaign Against Unjust Laws of 1952. By the time of her untimely death, 12 March 1980, Ngoyi was the president of the Federation of South African Women and president of the African National Congress Women’s League. In 1954, she was the prime mover, leading 20 000 women of all races to confront the Prime Minister Strydom in protest against passes. Known and most beloved internationally, tributes flowed in from all parts of the world, paying respect to the great heroine of our struggle, Lilian Masediba Ngoyi.

• “Helen” refers to Helen Joseph. Still dangerous to the regime when she turned 75 on 8 April 1980, she remained a source of inspiration to freedom fighters. She was the first person ever to be placed under house arrest by the fascist regime, and was banned and jailed innumerable times.

• Charlotte Maxeke was a founding member of the African National Congress on 8 January 1912 at Mangaung (Bloemfontein), and the first woman member of the ANC National Executive Committee. She was the main organiser and leader of the 1913 Anti-Pass Campaign.

Undated: In the late 1970s, women members of Umkhonto we Sizwe in the camps in exile contributed hand-written submissions to Lindiwe Mabuza’s Malibongwe collection. (Photographs via Twitter @MinAyandaDlodlo)

Militant beauty

By Gloria Mtungwa

Fragility, flimsy womanhood

flowers on her birthdays

luxurious apartments and flashy cars

have never been her aspiration

Distorted women’s lib

refusing to mother kids

and provide family comfort

harassing a tired enslaved dad

have never been her deeds.

Attending to the needs

however meagre they might be

slaving for their well-being

pretending abuses don’t mean a thing

her only aspiration

keeping candle light burning

Hardened by oppressive regime

she refuses to weep

even at death of innocents

who continue age-old fight for justice

her only aspiration… liberty.

Standing defiantly

in face of brutality

resulting from corrupt illegal minority.

Flowering in natural beauty

through progressive ideology

she overcame imposed passivity

and became the essence of militancy

Her beauty is not her criterion

but justice for all humanity, person to person.

Super-women (Grown by apartheid)

By Lindiwe Mabuza

she

wakes up each morning

to the vacant sound of the beetle

always teasing with the false alarm

the dry ashes which

conceal in their fine frailty

the live calender of

mealless meals

do you recall stranger

a traveler’s stomach is the size of a gizzard?

she

often washes her face

with touches of saliva

before licking the sleep-glued sight of her baby…

do you recall stranger

the roar in the veins of pain?

she

moves, stranger in her country

empty…

even calabashes follow her shrinking gaze open-

mouthed

everyday everywhere

beleaguered by laws and

bound to infant and hut

she must face a land criss-crossed

and dissected by droughts

even here on these expanses

where ancestors once feasted

plotted

and fought

vainly

rerouting

the erosions coming

to these super-women

of our super-exploited regions…

listen to their song stranger…

without a man

i am man

without a husband

i am husband-wife

without a father

children might grow

without other hands

the earth must bring forth

without without without always

i must be without

she

husbands the frigid lands

while her body sucks in

summer’s fury

beneath the scorched soles of her furrowed

feet

the mirage speeds up its snake dance

even as the sun seems to stomp

hypnotically

upon the crown of her head

dazing her thoughts

also hungry

she

erects the pick

beyond the listless fly-eyes bundle

on her back about the age of dr. death’s

visitation… always on call

on these lands

she

lowers her sharp thirsty hope on obstinate grounds

where it rebounds

also her pick

like all her other please

leaving a solo tone to the tune hollow

of these super-women

of our super-exploited land…

do you hear her song?

without without without always

i must be without

do you think she gets angry at

the earth sometimes

and its surfaces?

sprawling

softened by tears and also

salivation for human flesh

the land produces steady harvests of

graves

asking

doomed or not doomed?

we have seen her

lashing at her birth

when faster than vultures can descend on yesterday

death triumphs over today’s scraggy steers

death by hunger and thirst

where ivory tower righteousness hangs

over the super-women

of our super-exploited land

groaning under an iron yoke

without without without always

they must be without

we abide on the perimeters of paradise

but cannot wear the free robes of rights

of our hands

though we sweat diamonds into crowns

of these human gods

who would award us with death wishes

till somehow

often, our lives add up to dry

webs

keeping guard over

haunting memories

those that sometimes arrive

“special delivery” in a casket

as when dust has exploded inside miners’

lungs

they have no computers

for tears

in the dumping grounds

of South Africa

where children scramble for

garbage

only records of

“superfluous appendages”

and desexed marriage

hostels

that breed apartheid studs

There are no libraries for

gold mine legends

but our lives are

shelved repositories

of infirmities

of pass books

which sum the reserves

value

of “temporary sojourners”

working to be deported to die away from the country

we

chiselled while it billows-in

angry napalm on

future features

of these super-women

of our super-exploited land where over and again

the roar of hunger silences

without without without always

they must be without

there is mounting anger

on paths that frame desolation:

strong and stern the faces unshroud

revealing a blaze concealed by custom

and time

she, the woman

marches from many paths

untying knots

sickling tied overgrowths of want

she, the woman, the man

exorcises the land

possessed by the madmen of history

the classes convulse

the mine marriages dissolve

and the exonerated reef

fling

to the mountain tops

the burnished sons of the land

with her together

they claim our land

they reclaim the wastelands

with bold boulders of

righteousness

and glory-to-man-woman

with her, the woman

they scoop the earth into their hands

they mold it

they coddle it

they stop to marvel at its exhilarated soft

suns and sums

until in their own hands

the land moves

from hand to hand

the land moves

from child to child

the land grows

from woman to man

from man to woman

it explodes into beaded bubbles

of peace

and from that sprouts of

gigantic palms

broadcast

their peaceful arms equally

banishing alms

with her, the woman

the sea of people bend

(also the straight and narrow path of trials)

placing their marvel

and handiwork

over the grave of exploitation

guarded by the tombstone of superwoman

with her forever

they sing the amen of vigilance

with all

i am

with man

i am human

with husband

i am wife

with father

the children must grow

with other hands

the earth brings forth

without without

we will no longer be

without

Notes:

• The notion of the rural African woman as superwoman derives from the fact that, while she has to perform all the tasks traditionally relegated to women, she also has to be much more. Since all the able-bodied males are recruited as part of contract labour, rural African women in particular must also perform men’s work, just as their male counterparts may have to perform traditional women’s work in the urban areas.