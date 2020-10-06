Covid-19 a reality check for luxury tourism in SA

South Africa’s tourism industry breathed a sigh of relief when leisure travel was allowed once again, but what needs to happen to resurrect the country’s former money-spinner?

Leaves flutter across the roads of the Western Cape’s mountainous winelands near Franschhoek. Once a playground for affluent travellers, now it’s a town that has become a shadow of its former self, one of the millions of victims of Covid-19.

This can be seen at Lynx Estate, a boutique guesthouse in the Boland’s French quarter where the smell of crisp linen and fresh paint welcomes you into its newly renovated and now empty rooms. For months, emptiness has become synonymous with South Africa’s once thriving tourism industry, as the Covid-19 lockdown brought the country to an almost complete halt.

While the lockdown has been lifted gradually, the lucrative tourism industry bore the brunt of it for much longer than other industries, as the borders of the country remained closed. International travel has been permitted since 1 October, but tourists from certain countries are still restricted from travelling to South Africa. Despite limitations, the beleaguered South African tourism industry welcomed the news that international borders were reopening.

An inkling of life in the tourism industry shows itself when one of the two remaining housekeeping staff at Lynx Estate peek into the dining room as we arrive. The new guesthouse had only had two bookings from the time the lockdown was implemented in March to mid-September.

Mirezel Edwards, born and raised in the Paarl region, was there when the guesthouse first opened in November 2019. “At that stage we were very busy. As the lockdown started, everything came down,” she says. Edwards now works three to four days a week, being paid half her usual salary.

The 25-year-old single mom lives with her grandparents, whose only income is their social grants as pensioners. Despite having to live on half-pay, the energetic housekeeper loves her job and misses working with people.

“They always ask me questions, then we have a nice chat,” Edwards says, thinking back to the first couple of months that the guesthouse was open. “The thing I miss the most is making breakfast for the guests,” she says, knowing that the social camaraderie of a buffet breakfast will not return anytime soon.



Edwards used to dream of becoming a flight attendant, but now her dream is merely to have more guests arrive at the guesthouse so she can get her life back.

Back to basics

Jasper Venter, 29, is a hotel manager for Lynx Hospitality. He admits that Franschhoek only caters to South Africa’s 1% and foreign tourists. In reality, the town cannot survive without international tourists as Franschhoek is filled with expensive accommodation, wine specialists and fine-dining establishments that are unaffordable on local budgets at the best of times.

The lockdown has exacerbated the already tough times as businesses close down and job losses soar, resulting in even fewer local tourists being able to afford the exorbitant prices. Businesses are having to adapt or die.

“Covid-19 is ripping into a situation where fine-dining establishments are forced to cater to locals,” says Venter, who calls the pandemic a “cage-shaker”.

“It gets this high-level tourism to relax a bit and cater for many different people, as opposed to just one specific market. There comes a point where you have too many similar establishments, like fine-dining and molecular restaurants.”

Venter says this is a good thing, as it brings establishments to the point where they say let’s wake up and just get back to normality.



“The whole definition of Franschoek is French. You have French cuisine and French hospitality. It is French everything, which is cute, but we need a South African French influence,” he says.

Domino effect

The pandemic’s swift disruption to business as usual cut many of these small business owners, the lifeline of a unique luxury experience in South Africa, off from their livelihoods in an instant. Some had financial reserves, but not everyone had a back-up plan.

Jasmin Johnson, 50, a freelance German tourist guide and the owner of Ukubona African Tours, lost her income the moment the lockdown was imposed as her primary clients are German-speaking tour groups. Johnson has been living in South Africa permanently since 1999, after falling in love with the country and her husband Neil, who is a co-owner of their tour company. The effect of the lockdown was devastating.

“We couldn’t do our tours, so we had to cancel all the bookings we have made and we had to ask [for] our deposits [for booking of services] back. Some could pay back deposits and some couldn’t.”

Planning for the unknown

Johnson has been keeping things afloat with money saved for her 50th birthday, which she was meant to celebrate in Germany in July.



“The big challenge for me is that the situation is so unplannable. If I would have known in another year’s time the tourism industry would be where it was, and that I can do so many tours and that my income was more or less what it was, I would be able to plan or make a move, because when the tourism industry picks up I would like to be involved with it again and work as a guide.”



Industry leaders and small business owners don’t expect tourists to come back in big numbers. It will hinge on the South African government’s restrictions as well as restrictions on other countries. In Germany, for example, residents returned from a vacation in Spain to be told they had to quarantine for two weeks before returning home.

“I think a lot of travellers will come to South Africa that have been here a few times,” says Johnson.



What the tourism landscape will look like remains unclear but those in the industry have accepted that whatever form it takes, it will take time to get there. “We have to be quite realistic, because South Africa is a long-haul destination and Covid-19 is still a major concern in our source markets like America, Europe, Asia and Australia,” says Gisela Piercey, 48, a tour operator and tourism journalist.

The obstacles in our way

Tourism Business Council chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on international borders reopening. However, there are obstacles South Africa will have to overcome for the tourism industry to regain its momentum.

Tshivhengwa says the country will have to implement health and safety protocols, and stimulate demand from international markets for the industry to move forward.



“The only way to stimulate demand is to make sure that the international markets trust us, that they see us as a safe destination. And for them to see us as a safe destination, protocol is key.” Businesses will also have to have working capital to be able to “restart” their operations, says Tshivhengwa.

One big advantage South Africa has is its vastness. “We are socially distanced, we have game lodges that are far apart,” says Tshivhengwa.



He says a turning point will only come in two to three years.

Everyone’s pain

In Franschhoek, life for Julian Boonzaaier, 53, a general worker at Lynx Estate, continues at the same peaceful pace. The only visible reminder of the pandemic for him is his mask, but life for those around him is no longer the same.

He and his wife, a cleaner in the region, retained their positions at the estate, but friends lost their jobs. “The people of Franschhoek help one another … Every day, I ask the Lord to turn this thing around,” he says.



Boonzaaier’s prayers keep him hopeful, even though Covid-19 caused the death of two of his cousins. His brother-in-law had it, too, underscoring the personal cost of the coronavirus for him.

He trails off for a moment, before referencing the book of Revelations in the Bible, which deals with the end of days: “The Lord is knocking on our door.”