Cartoon | A BIG deal

The #PayTheGrants campaign calls for the state to raise and extend its R350 Covid-19 special grant and R500 caregivers’ grant – and convert the former into a permanent Basic Income Grant.

The #PayTheGrants campaign, led by social justice coalition the C19 People’s Coalition, has welcomed this week’s extension of the caregivers grant of R500 per caregiver till the end of December. But their call remains that the Covid-19 special grant of R350 a month and the caregivers’ grant should be raised to R585 a month and extended to the end of February.

The Covid-19 grant should thereafter become a permanent Basic Income Grant, which the campaigners say is the only way to prevent mass malnutrition and starvation during an economic crisis that will last for years to come.

The campaign has a public Facebook group.